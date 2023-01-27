NFL

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Oklahoma – Top OK NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The AFC Championship game takes place this Sunday and bettors in Oklahoma can get in on all the football action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline to use on the Bengals vs Chiefs.

BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Oklahoma With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals as the best Oklahoma sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your AFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Oklahoma?

We have listed the best reasons why Oklahoma bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Ohio Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47/5 -110

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

NFL Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
AFC championship
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in New Hampshire – Top NH NFL Sportsbooks

Author image Kyle Curran  •  14min
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 4
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Nevada – Top NV NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  25min

The AFC Championship game is this Sunday and punters in Nevada can get involved with the action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline. BetOnline are…

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Colorado
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Nebraska – Top NE NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  30min

The AFC Championship game takes place on Sunday and bettors in Nebraska can get stuck into the action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline. BetOnline…

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Arizona
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Rhode Island – Top RI NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  10min
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 1
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Pennsylvania – Top PA NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  17min
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Connecticut
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Oregon – Top OR NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  41min
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting California
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Montana – Top MT NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  42min
Arrow to top