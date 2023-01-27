NFL

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Michigan – Top MI NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Kyle Curran
3 min read
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 3
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 3
The highly anticipated AFC Championship game takes place this Sunday and gamblers in Michigan can get involved with the action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline.

BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who set up an account ahead of the action this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Michigan With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it easy to place a bet on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals as the top Michigan sports betting site on the market today. Here’s how you can get involved and place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your AFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Michigan?

We have listed the best reasons why Michigan bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Michigan Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47/5 -110

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

NFL Related Content

Author image
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
