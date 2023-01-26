The AFC Championship game takes place on Sunday and bettors in Maryland can get involved with the action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline.
BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account ahead of the action this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Maryland With BetOnline
BetOnline makes it easy to place a bet on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals as the best Maryland sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Maryland?
We have listed the best reasons why Maryland bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:
Best Maryland Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks
Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:
Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City
Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105
QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game
Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175
Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games
Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100
Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo
Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110
AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds
Moneyline:
KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105
Point Spread:
Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115
Total Points:
Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47/5 -110
All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change
