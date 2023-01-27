NFL

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Idaho – Top ID NFL Sportsbooks

Joe Lyons
3 min read
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 3
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 3
The AFC Championship game takes place on Sunday and bettors in Idaho can get in on the action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline.

BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Idaho With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals as the best Idaho sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your AFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Idaho?

We have listed the best reasons why Idaho bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Idaho Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47/5 -110

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
