Florida residents will be able to bet on the AFC Championship game this weekend courtesy of BetOnline, who also have a new customer offer that comes equipped with up to $1000 worth of free bets.
BetOnline allow new members to redeem a 50% match on their first deposit – for example, a $200 deposit would be rewarded with a $100 match in free bets.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Make an initial deposit of up to $2000
- Get a free bet of up to $1000
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Florida With BetOnline
The list below outlines the steps needed to bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, and it couldn’t be simpler for Florida residents.
- Make an initial deposit $2000
- Receive $1000 in free bets
- Find the NFL markets
- Take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds
- Choose your stake and place it
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Florida?
You can begin betting in Florida within a matter of minutes due to the absence of endless checks while signing up, and once you are a member with BetOnline you can expect to find the following features:
- No KYC credit checks
- Anyone over aged 18 in any state can place a bet
- No tax on winnings
- Better lines and odds
- Crypto accepted
Best Florida Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
18+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks
Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:
Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City
Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105
QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game
Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175
Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games
Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100
Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo
Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110
AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds
For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.
Moneyline:
KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105
Point Spread:
Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115
Total Points:
Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110
All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.
NFL Related Content
- Best NFL Super Bowl Betting Sites
- Best NFL Betting Apps
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay & Cheat Sheet
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Player Prop Picks & Cheat Sheet
- NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Conference Championship Weekend: AFC and NFC Championship Betting
- Joe Burrow Says The Chiefs Are Still The Team To Beat This Year Ahead Of Championship Game