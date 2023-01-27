NFL

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Delaware – Top DE NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Linkedin
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Delaware
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Delaware
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

BetOnline have up to $1000 worth of free bets ready for new customers to claim, and Delaware sports betting fans can make use of this welcome bonus ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals.

The offer works as a 50% match on your first deposit, so if bettors were to make an initial $200 deposit they can expect to receive $100 in free bets in return.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Make an initial deposit of up to $2000
  3. Get a free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Delaware With BetOnline

The list below outlines the steps required in order to start betting on the AFC Championship game this weekend, and it couldn’t be simpler for Delaware residents.

  • Make an initial deposit $2000
  • Receive $1000 in free bets
  • Find the NFL markets
  • Take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds
  • Choose your stake and place it

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Delaware?

Delaware NFL enthusiasts can expect to find a host of interesting and unique features on BetOnline that will make for a comprehensive betting experience this weekend:

  • No KYC credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can place a bet
  • No tax on winnings
  • Better lines and odds
  • Crypto allowed

Best Delaware Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.

Claim BetOnline’s $1000 Free Bet

 

NFL Related Content

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Alaska
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in New Jersey – Top NJ NFL Sportsbooks

Author image Olly Taliku  •  4min
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 5
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Massachusetts – Top MA NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  40min

The AFC Championship game takes place on Sunday and gamblers in Massachusetts can get involved with the action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline. BetOnline…

Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 2
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Wyoming – Top WY NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

New bettors who sign up to BetOnline in Wyoming can claim a free bet worth up to $1000. You can then avail of the various NFL markets ahead of the…

Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 1
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Wisconsin – Top WI NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 4
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in West Virginia – Top WV NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 3
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Washington – Top WA NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 6
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Virginia – Top VA NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Arrow to top