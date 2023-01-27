The AFC Championship decider takes place on Sunday, and California sports betting fans can claim a 50% deposit match all the way up to $1000 with BetOnline ahead of the game.
New customers at BetOnline are rewarded generously – for example, if you were to make an initial deposit of $200, you will receive $100 worth of free bets in return. The maximum bonus you can unlock is $1000.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- You will be rewarded your free bet of up to $1000
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In California With BetOnline
The sign-up process at BetOnline takes a matter of minutes, and once you are a fully-fledged member, see below as to how you can begin placing your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bets in California.
- Deposit $2000
- Get your $1000 free bet
- Navigate to the NFL page
- Add your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals selection to betslip
- Input your stake and place your bet
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In California?
NFL and sports betting fans in California should choose BetOnline this weekend, which presents users with several advantages:
- No KYC or credit checks
- Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
- No tax on winnings
- Better odds
- Crypto accepted as form of payment
Best California Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
18+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks
Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:
Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City
Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105
QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game
Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175
Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games
Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100
Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo
Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110
AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds
For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.
Moneyline:
KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105
Point Spread:
Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115
Total Points:
Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110
All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.
NFL Related Content
- Best NFL Super Bowl Betting Sites
- Best NFL Betting Apps
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay & Cheat Sheet
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Player Prop Picks & Cheat Sheet
- NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Conference Championship Weekend: AFC and NFC Championship Betting
- Joe Burrow Says The Chiefs Are Still The Team To Beat This Year Ahead Of Championship Game