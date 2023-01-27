NFL fans in Arkansas can open a sports betting account with BetOnline ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and also claim a free bet of up to $1000 to use on the game.
It is Conference Championship time, and with one of the biggest dates on the football calendar fast approaching, sports betting fans in Arkansas can unlock a 50% deposit match all the way up to $1000 – for example, deposit $100 and you will get $50 in free bets.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- You will be given a free bet of up to $1000
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arkansas With BetOnline
Placing a bet with BetOnline has been made very simple, and we have made it that much simpler by outlining the steps below:
- Join and deposit $2000
- Receive your $1000 free bet
- Look for the football markets
- Select a Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet
- Load the AFC Championship bet on your betslip and place it
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arkansas?
BetOnline comes with a host of its own benefits that customers may find to be handy compared to traditional sites:
- No KYC checks
- Anyone in any state over 18 can place a bet
- Winnings are not subject to tax
- Competitive odds and better lines
- Variety of payment options including crypto
Best Arkansas Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks
Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:
Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City
Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105
QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game
Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175
Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games
Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100
Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo
Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110
AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds
For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.
Moneyline:
KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105
Point Spread:
Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115
Total Points:
Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110
All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change
