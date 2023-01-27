NFL

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arkansas – Top AR NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Arkansas
NFL fans in Arkansas can open a sports betting account with BetOnline ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and also claim a free bet of up to $1000 to use on the game.

It is Conference Championship time, and with one of the biggest dates on the football calendar fast approaching, sports betting fans in Arkansas can unlock a 50% deposit match all the way up to $1000 – for example, deposit $100 and you will get $50 in free bets.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. You will be given a free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arkansas With BetOnline

Placing a bet with BetOnline has been made very simple, and we have made it that much simpler by outlining the steps below:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Look for the football markets
  • Select a Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet
  • Load the AFC Championship bet on your betslip and place it

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arkansas?

BetOnline comes with a host of its own benefits that customers may find to be handy compared to traditional sites:

  • No KYC checks
  • Anyone in any state over 18 can place a bet
  • Winnings are not subject to tax
  • Competitive odds and better lines
  • Variety of payment options including crypto

Best Arkansas Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change

Claim BetOnline’s $1000 Free Bet

 

Arrow to top