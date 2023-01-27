Arizona sports betting fans can claim a free bet of up to $1000 with BetOnline to use on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.
Registering with BetOnline ahead Sunday’s NFL games could stand you in good stead, with new customers able to redeem a 50% deposit match up to $1000. For example, an initial deposit of $100 would see users rewarded with a $50 free bet.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- You will be rewarded your free bet of up to $1000
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arizona With BetOnline
You can place a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals at BetOnline with ease, and signing up takes a matter of minutes with no KYC (know your customer checks).
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arizona?
Fans of the NFL and sports betting should join BetOnline, which presents users with several key advantages:
- No KYC or credit checks
- Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
- Winnings are not taxed
- Competitive odds and better lines
- Crypto accepted
Best Arizona Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks
Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:
Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City
Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105
QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game
Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175
Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games
Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100
Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo
Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110
AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds
For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.
Moneyline:
KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105
Point Spread:
Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115
Total Points:
Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110
All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change
