How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arizona – Top AZ NFL Sportsbooks

Charlie Rhodes
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Arizona
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Arizona
Arizona sports betting fans can claim a free bet of up to $1000 with BetOnline to use on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

Registering with BetOnline ahead Sunday’s NFL games could stand you in good stead, with new customers able to redeem a 50% deposit match up to $1000. For example, an initial deposit of $100 would see users rewarded with a $50 free bet.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. You will be rewarded your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arizona With BetOnline

You can place a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals at BetOnline with ease, and signing up takes a matter of minutes with no KYC (know your customer checks).

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Find the NFL page
  • Add your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals selection to betslip
  • Place your AFC Championship bet with chosen stake

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Arizona?

Fans of the NFL and sports betting in Alabama should join BetOnline, which presents users with several key advantages:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • Winnings are not taxed
  • Competitive odds and better lines
  • Crypto accepted

Best Arizona Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change

Claim BetOnline’s $1000 Free Bet

 

