NFL and sports betting fans in Alaska will be able to claim a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline to use on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
With BetOnline, new users can take advantage of a 50% deposit match with a max of $1000 for NFL sports betting fans who sign up this weekend. So, for example, should you deposit $100 you can expect to receive a $50 free bet.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Alaska With BetOnline
BetOnline is the Sportsbook of choice for Alaska sports betting fans, and below we have shown you how to place your bets on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship game this weekend:
- Join and deposit $2000
- Receive your $1000 free bet
- Navigate to the football markets
- Find your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet and add to betslip
- Choose your stake and place your AFC Championship bet
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Alaska?
BetOnline comes equipped with a host of unique benefits ready to place your NFL bets on Sunday:
- No KYC or credit checks
- Anyone in any state over 18 can bet
- Winnings are not subject to tax
- Better lines and odds
- Crypto betting available
Best Alaska Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks
Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:
Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City
Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105
QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game
Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175
Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games
Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100
Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo
Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110
AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds
For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.
Moneyline:
KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105
Point Spread:
Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115
Total Points:
Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110
All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change
