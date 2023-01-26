NFL

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Alabama – Top AL NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Alabama
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Alabama
The Chiefs welcome the Bengals to Kansas in the AFC Championship decider on Sunday, and you can claim a free bet in Alabama of up to $1000 at BetOnline to use on the game.

BetOnline have a 50% deposit match bonus of up to $1000 for NFL sports betting fans who register this weekend. For example, if you deposit $100 you can get $50 free. The maximum goes all the way up to $1000 from a $2000 deposit.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Alabama With BetOnline

Placing a bet on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals has been made simple with BetOnline, who are the best Texas sports betting site to wager on the game this weekend. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Find the football betting page
  • Choose your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your AFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Alabama?

Fans of the NFL and spirts betting in Alabama should join BetOnline for NFL bets to unlock the following benefits:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Alabama Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

For all Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47.5 -110

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

Claim BetOnline’s $1000 Free Bet

 

NFL Related Content

 

