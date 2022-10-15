Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On New York Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

As we head into Week 5 of the new NFL season. If you’re looking for sports betting sites to play on, here is something that will help you bet on our Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills same game parlay in New York.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills parlay at +354.

How To Bet On A Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay On New York Sports Betting Sites



Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills same game parlay

Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills same game parlay below.

Best Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay New York Sports Betting Sites



Best Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Buffalo Bills to win @ -140 with BetOnline

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have got off to near-perfect starts and are on top of their respective divisions. With four wins and one loss, there’s a case to be made for them being the strongest sides in the league at this moment in time but something has got to give and it may just be the home advantage that the Bills have in this match. They’re yet to lose at home.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points under 49.5 @ +165 with BetOnline

None other sides in the league have a higher points average than the Chiefs with 31.8 so far. The Bills are just below that with 30.4. However, the Bills are excellent at the other end as well, allowing just 12.2 points per game. They should be able to tame the Chiefs, which will make this a tighter affair than usual.

Can I Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay In New York?

Anyone in New York can bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in New York or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in New York, visit our New York gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in New York or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites For Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlays Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills one game parlay sportsbooks for New York. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New York





You can get free bets of $1000 on BetOnline if you make a $2000 deposit, or 50% of any deposit below that mark. You can use these free bets on same parlays in New York by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New York



Everygame is a top destination to make same game parlays in New York, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. MyBookie Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New York



MyBookie is offering a bonus of up to $1000 to use on same game parlays in New York for the Chiefs vs Bills game this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



4. BetUS Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New York



BetUS’s $2500 deposit match bonus offer for this game will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. XBet Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In New York



XBet’s offers on same game parlays are among the best in the industry, and they are running a 100% deposit match promo for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions