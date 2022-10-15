Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Missouri Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We’re heading into Week 6 of the new NFL season, and if you’ve been looking for sports betting sites to play on, we’ve got you covered. Here is a guide to betting on our Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills same game parlay in Missouri.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills parlay at +354.

How To Bet On A Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay On Missouri Sports Betting Sites



Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills same game parlay

Signing up could not be easier, and you can instantly take advantage of BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus to use on our Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills same game parlay below.

Best Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Missouri Sports Betting Sites



Best Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Buffalo Bills to win @ -140 with BetOnline

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have started the season on fire, sitting at the top of their respective divisions. They’ve both got four wins and one loss. Both those losses have come on the road. With the Bills playing at home, they have a massive advantage that should help them in this match.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points under 49.5 @ +165 with BetOnline

These are two sides that have got the highest points average in the league with the Chiefs getting 31.8 so far and the Bills just below that with 30.4. However, the Bills also have also conceded the least so far this season with 12.2 points per game. This suggest that the Cheifs won’t be as free-scoring as usual.

Can I Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay In Missouri?

Anyone in Missouri can bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills same game parlays with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Missouri or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Missouri, visit our Missouri gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Missouri or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites For Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlays Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills one game parlay sportsbooks for Missouri. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Missouri





BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 on BetOnline if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on same parlays in Missouri by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Missouri Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Missouri



Everygame has a $750 bonus when you sign up that you can use to make same game parlays in Missouri, and you can triple up on the usage with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. MyBookie Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Missouri



MyBookie’s bonus of $1000 to use on same game parlays in Missouri for this game is another very useful destination to start at this week.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Missouri Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



4. BetUS Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Missouri



You can get a staggering $2500 deposit match bonus on BetUS for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim it to use on same game parlays for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Missouri Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. XBet Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Missouri



This site is well known for its same game parlays. For this game, XBet have a 100% deposit match promo of up to $500.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions