Kansas City Chiefs Sportsbook Promo Codes — $1,000 in Free Bets

Gia Nguyen
Claim $1,000 Kansas City Chiefs Promo Code Offer at BetOnline

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and the best online sportsbooks are giving away a special promo code worth up to $1,000 for the big game.

Best Kansas City Chiefs Promo Code Offers

  1. BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  2. GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  3. Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII
  4. BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  5. MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  6. Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline Kansas City Chiefs Promo Code Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

BetOnline has a special promo code for Super Bowl Sunday. Kansas City Chiefs fans can claim up to $1,000 in free Super Bowl bets, plus three free bets on the Eagles vs Chiefs.

After signing up, members will also be eligible for a $50 free mobile bet, a free $25 player props bet, and a free $25 live bet on the Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Promo Code Offer at BetOnline:

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus applies to first deposit only
  • Maximum sportsbook bonus of $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetOnline

After signing up to BetOnline, Kansas City Chiefs fans have access to the best odds and betting markets for Super Bowl LVII.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BetOnline For The Super Bowl

BetOnline has everything that NFL fans are looking for in an online sportsbook.

At BetOnline, NFL fans have access to more props for the Super Bowl than any other sportsbook. With excellent odds and essential sportsbook features like live betting, BetOnline is the best place to start betting on Super Bowl 57.

With up to $1,000 in free bets available for Super Bowl Sunday, NFL fans have plenty of reasons to sign up for a BetOnline account.

Known for fast payouts and friendly customer service, there are a number of different reasons why US residents trust BetOnline when it comes to betting on the NFL.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetOnline:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII

Lucky Block makes it easy for NFL fans to bet on the 2023 Super Bowl.

New members can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first 7 days after opening their account.

On top of that, they currently host a raffle called February Football Mania where every participant has a chance to win €100. You’ll need to place a €20 bet to receive a ticket (maximum 50 tickets).

There will be 50 winners receiving €100, the drawing will be on the 19th of February, 12:00 UTC.

That means NFL fans can reduce their risk when betting on Super Bowl Sunday and get cash back if they lose.

Lucky Block also offers some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for both the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

  1. Click here to sign up to Lucky Block
  2. Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account
  3. Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

Expert Super Bowl Picks and Predictions

NFL Related Content

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
