Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Patrick Mahomes for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Mahomes vs the Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds For Super Bowl LVII

Mahomes to score 1st TD +2500

Mahomes total passing yards – Over/Under 296 -128

Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs -210

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

Go to BetOnline Register an account Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000 Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Stats Kit

Mahomes is averaging 308.8 passing yards per game

Mahomes passing overs has hit in 6 of the last 10 games this season

Mahomes has 45 passing TDs this season

326 passing yards and 2 passing TDs in AFC Championship win vs Bengals

The average passing yards line for Mahomes this season was 290.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on Super Bowl LVII

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.