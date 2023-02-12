NFL

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Backed To Throw Over 296 Yards In Player Prop Odds

Joe Lyons
2 min read
Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Patrick Mahomes for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Mahomes vs the Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds For Super Bowl LVII

  • Mahomes to score 1st TD +2500
  • Mahomes total passing yards – Over/Under 296 -128
  • Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs -210

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Mahomes is averaging 308.8 passing yards per game
  • Mahomes passing overs has hit in 6 of the last 10 games this season
  • Mahomes has 45 passing TDs this season
  • 326 passing yards and 2 passing TDs in AFC Championship win vs Bengals
  • The average passing yards line for Mahomes this season was 290.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
