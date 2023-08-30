American Football

Kansas City Chiefs Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII: Back The Holders @+650

Andy Newton
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl MVP
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl MVP

The Kansas City Chiefs odds to win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII are @+650 as the current holders look to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a fourth time and their third since 2020

Kansas City Chiefs Odds To Win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs logoPatrick Mahomes lifted the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in the last four years and their third in total last February with a tight 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.

The win followed up successes for Kansas in 2020 and 1970.

Ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season the best US sports betting sites are taking no chances on the Kansas City Chiefs successfully defending their title – making them the Super Bowl LVIII favourites before a touchdown has even been scored.

If the Chiefs can land ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowls, they will become the first side to do so since the New England Patriots did the double in 2004 and 2005.

Super Bowl LVIII will be staged on Sunday February 11, 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs odds to win Super Bowl LVIII @+650

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +800
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Buffalo Bills +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens +1400
  • New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

Arrow to top