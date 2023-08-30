The Kansas City Chiefs odds to win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII are @+650 as the current holders look to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a fourth time and their third since 2020

Kansas City Chiefs Odds To Win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII



Patrick Mahomes lifted the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in the last four years and their third in total last February with a tight 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.

The win followed up successes for Kansas in 2020 and 1970.

Ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season the best US sports betting sites are taking no chances on the Kansas City Chiefs successfully defending their title – making them the Super Bowl LVIII favourites before a touchdown has even been scored.

If the Chiefs can land ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowls, they will become the first side to do so since the New England Patriots did the double in 2004 and 2005.

Super Bowl LVIII will be staged on Sunday February 11, 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs odds to win Super Bowl LVIII @+650 – you can support them here with the NFL betting sites here.

How To Bet On The Kansas City Chiefs In ANY US State

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in ANY US State | Top 5 USA Sports Betting Sites

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Philadelphia Eagles +800

San Francisco 49ers +800

Buffalo Bills +850

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

RELATED: BetOnline NFL Bonus Gives You $1000 In Free Bets For 2023/24 Season

Other Content You May Like