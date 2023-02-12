American Football

Kansas City Chiefs Free Bets — $1,000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023

Gia Nguyen
The best online sportsbooks are giving away Kansas City Chiefs free bets up to $1,000 in cash tonight for Super Bowl 2023.

Best Kansas City Chiefs Free Bets

  1. BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  2. GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  3. Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII
  4. BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  5. MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  6. Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

BetOnline is kicking off the Super Bowl by giving Kansas City Chiefs fans free bets on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs fans can cash in on exclusive Super Bowl free bets including a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. In addition to the welcome bonus offer, BetOnline is also offering three free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs game.

After signing up, members will also be eligible for a $50 free mobile bet, a free $25 player props bet, and a free $25 live bet on the Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your Kansas City Chiefs Free Bets at BetOnline:

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023
Join BetOnline Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus applies to first deposit only
  • Maximum sportsbook bonus of $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetOnline

Once you’ve signed up for a BetOnline account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl with the click of a button.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BetOnline For The Super Bowl

It’s never been easier to bet on the Super Bowl. BetOnline is an innovative online sportsbook providing Americans everything they need to bet on Super Bowl 57.

Not only can Kansas City Chiefs fans cash in on free bets for the Super Bowl but BetOnline has must-have features including live betting options, the most props betting markets, and fast payouts.

The online sportsbook also features the best odds this Sunday for the Super Bowl.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetOnline:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII

Lucky Block makes it easy for NFL fans to bet on the 2023 Super Bowl.

New members can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first 7 days after opening their account.

On top of that, they currently host a raffle called February Football Mania where every participant has a chance to win €100. You’ll need to place a €20 bet to receive a ticket (maximum 50 tickets).

There will be 50 winners receiving €100, the drawing will be on the 19th of February, 12:00 UTC.

That means NFL fans can reduce their risk when betting on Super Bowl Sunday and get cash back if they lose.

Lucky Block also offers some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for both the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:

  1. Click here to sign up to Lucky Block
  2. Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account
  3. Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Join Lucky Block Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
  • The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
  • Minimum amount credited is €1

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN:

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

Expert Super Bowl Picks and Predictions

NFL Related Content

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
