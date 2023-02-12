NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Free Bets: Where To Bet On The Super Bowl If You Are A Chiefs Fan

Paul Kelly
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023
Claim Free Super Bowl Bets at BetOnline

If you are a Kansas City Chiefs fan and want to wager on Super Bowl LVII, then BetOnline is the place for you. Super Bowl 2023 will kick-off later tonight from the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona and BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in Kansas City Chiefs free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs matchup.

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

At BetOnline, new members can sign up to receive up to $1,000 in free bets for the Super Bowl. This means as a Kansas City Chiefs fan, you can bet to your hearts content on Super Bowl LVII on any of BetOnline’s wide range of markets.

After signing up, members will also be eligible for a $50 free mobile bet, a free $25 player props bet, and a free $25 live bet on the Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets at BetOnline:

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023
Join BetOnline Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus applies to first deposit only
  • Maximum sportsbook bonus of $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetOnline On The Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fans can sign-up and bet on the Super Bowl in an instant with BetOnline.

Once you have signed up, you can place a wager on the Super Bowl with just a few clicks. It is incredibly straight forward for Chiefs fans to back their team ahead of Super Bowl LVII tonight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why Chiefs Fans Should Join BetOnline For The Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs fans can be sure that BetOnline has everything that NFL fans are looking for in an online sportsbook.

BetOnline offer more props for the Super Bowl than any other sportsbook, meaning you can wager on Patrick Mahomes to win MVP or the Chiefs to cover the spread, amongst many more markets. They have excellent odds, must-have features as well as betting contests with huge cash prizes.

Bettors can access BetOnline from any US state, including Kansas. Chiefs fans can be sure not to miss out on any of the Super Bowl action by accessing BetOnline using any mobile device, tablet or computer desktop.

With up to %1,000 in free bets available for Super Bowl Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs fans have plenty of reasons to sign-up for a BetOnline account today.

BetOnline are well known for their fast payouts and friendly customer service, as well as a number of different reasons why US residents trust BetOnline when it comes to betting on the NFL.

So Chiefs fans, be sure to sign-up to BetOnline today and back your side to win Super Bowl LVII and lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy tonight!

Key Reasons for Chiefs Fans to Bet with BetOnline:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII As A Kansas City Chiefs Fan

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000

NFL Related Content

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
