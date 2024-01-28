NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet – Claim $1000 Betting Offer With Bet Online For AFC Championship

Kyle Curran
Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet

Claim your Kansas City Chiefs free bet from BetOnline for the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. New users can get this £1000 betting offer by following our simple guide below. 

How To Claim Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Kansas City Chiefs bets for clash with Baltimore Ravens
Claim $1000 BetOnline Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet

Kansas City Chiefs Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1000 Free Bets)

The BetOnline Kansas City Chiefs betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best around, giving new sign-ups the chance to claim up to $1000 in free bets to use on this weekend’s AFC Championship.

  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000

You don’t have to deposit the full $2000 to take advantage of this betting offer, with a $200 outlay still getting you $100 in free bets.

Why Use BetOnline For Betting On The Kansas City Chiefs?

BetOnline has been a highly respected sportsbook for over 20 years now and they offer a wide range of NFL markets, so are a top choice to use for your Kansas City Chiefs bets.

BetOnline offer a nice welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $2000 you can look forward to wagering $1000 worth of free bets on the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Ravens.

Key Reasons To Use The BetOnline For Kansas City Chiefs Betting

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Plenty of NFL markets for various games
  • Existing customer offers long after signing up
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto and many more payment methods
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
Ravens Vs Chiefs Odds

  • Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -205 | Kansas City Chiefs: -170
  • Point Spread: Ravens (-4.0) -110 | Chiefs (+4.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports.
Kyle Curran

