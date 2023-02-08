In a battle to see who has the most Instagram followers ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs come out on top against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With almost 13 million combined Instagram followers across the roster, the Kansas City Chiefs have over double the Philadelphia Eagles’ total – a popular team, winning the Super Bowl in 2020 with the potential to form a dynasty.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster headline the most followed Chiefs players, whilst Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith lead the way for Philadelphia.

Chiefs vs Eagles Combined Instagram Followers

Kansas City Chiefs: 12,958,542

Philadelphia Eagles: 6,318,447

In comparison to the team Instagram accounts, Kansas City boast 2.4 million followers – but Philadelphia slightly edge it with 2.5 million and take this crown.

Which Super Bowl Players Have The Most Instagram Followers?

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) 5.1 million

With over five million followers, Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL’s most popular stars and most of his Instagram posts are football related.

The 27-year-old likes to share family snaps with his wife Brittany and two children, as well as highlight montages from the recent AFC Championship win.

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs) 3.3 million

JuJu Smith-Schuster has over 3.3 million followers and posts mainly regarding the Chiefs but also likes to share photos of his outfits such as a collaborations Dolce & Gabbana.

The 26-year-old wide receiver is a known soccer fan and has posted snaps of him re-creating Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s famous celebration after scoring a touchdown.

3. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) 1.8 million

Star tight end Travis Kelce likes to post gameday photos on Instagram as well as tunnel outfits and is often seen with brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The 33-year-old has over 1.8 million followers and likes to post podcast clips from the New Heights Show which he hosts with his brother, attracting guests such as the Kelce parents, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and plenty more.

4. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) 1.8 million

Jalen Hurts recently surpassed the one million follower mark on Instagram and is active on the popular social media app, sharing many different aspects of his life as a football player.

The 24-year-old likes to hashtag posts with the trademark ‘BREEDOF1’ and we can expect his following to continually rise this week ahead of the Super Bowl.

5. DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles) 806k

DeVonta Smith is the only player in the top five without a million followers on Instagram, but the young wide receiver is certainly up next and can expect to reach the milestone at some point this year.

The Alabama grad shares collaborations with different brands such as VRST and ENDSTATE, as well as pregame outfits and shots from on the field with the Eagles.

