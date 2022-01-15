Juventus vs Udinese predictions: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

After losing out in the Italian Supercoppa vs Internazionale during the week, Juventus will look to get back to winning ways in Serie A when they meet Udinese at the Allianz Stadium later this evening.

Former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez grabbed the winning goal in the Supercoppa to hand Inter a 2-1 win, a result that leaves Juventus in great peril of missing out on silverware this season. Massimiliano Allegri’s side is 5th in Serie A, 11 points off league leaders Inter who also have a game in hand, meaning the UEFA Champions League could be the Old Lady’s best bet for a trophy.

To stay in with an outside chance of Serie A glory, Allegri’s Juve must begin with a win tonight against a Udinese team that’s been struggling in the wake of a COVID outbreak and lost 2-6 vs Atalanta at home last time out.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, January 15

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Udinese prediction

Juventus need to win against Udinese tonight to keep their faltering Serie A title bid alive.

To get a result, Massimiliano Allegri’s team needs to rebound quickly from the disappointment of the Supercoppa defeat vs Inter Milan.

In the league, at least, Allegri’s team is having more luck of late, rebounding from a turbulent run of early-season form to lose just one of their last seven league matches.

Most recently, the traveling Juventus fans were treated to an epic, 4-3, comeback victory away at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma. The three points did, however, come at quite the cost: possibly the biggest star in Italian football, Federico Chiesa, tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season for Juventus.

Regardless of the recent upturn in league form, Juventus still occupy 5th place in Serie A and, 11 points off table-topping, Inter Milan, will know that a result this evening is an absolute must.

Juve’s opponent, Udinese, have been enduring a torrid time of their own. With eight players and four coaches ruled out of the game against Atalanta a fortnight ago, Bianconeri lost 2-6 at home to Atalanta.

Udinese can’t blame COVID’s for everything either. In truth, the side has struggled for consistency throughout the season, which is why Bianconeri fans find their team in 14th place and locked into the throws of a relegation scrap in Serie A.

Udinese will need to improve on their approximately one goal per game average if they’ve any chance of coming away from the Allianz with a result tonight – easier said than done up against the likes of Bonucci and de Ligt.

Juventus vs Udinese betting tips

The odds on a straight win for Massimiliano Allegri’s side aren’t the best. And rightly so after Udinese’s home capitulation last week.

So, we’ll be taking Juventus to win with Over 2.5 goals scored in the match. The odds on this outcome are 23/20 at 888sport.com, meaning a £10 wager could pay out £21.50.

More than three goals have been scored in each of Juventus and Udinese’s last two games in all comps.

Juventus vs Udinese betting tip: – Juventus to win and +2.5 goals in the game /23/20 with 888sport

Juventus vs Udinese odds

Juventus vs Udinese match odds

Juventus @ 2/5 with 888sport

Draw @ 7/2 with 888sport

Udinese @ 29/4 with 888sport

Juventus vs Udinese total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with 888sport

Under 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with 888sport

