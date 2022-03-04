Juventus vs Spezia top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

Juventus looking to continue consolidate top four spot at the expense of Spezia.

Best Juventus v Spezia free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Juventus v Spezia free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Serie A game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Juventus v Spezia Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Juventus 2/9 Draw 21/4 Spezia 12/1

How to claim a Juventus v Spezia free bet

Claiming the Juventus v Spezia free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at the Luigi Ferraris for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Juventus v Spezia free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Serie A clash between Juventus and Spezia.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Juventus v Spezia betting tips and prediction

Both sides played a five-goal thriller in the reverse fixture back in September. At that time, Juve were stuck in a mid-table position. It looked as if the Bianconeri would miss out on Champions League football altogether.

However, following a strong January transfer window where they signed Dusan Vlahovic, the Old Lady is back. They’re in fairly decent form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five outings. However, they’ve also drawn three of these five games which gives the away side a chance to do something nice for themselves.

Relegation fears haven’t gone away just yet for Spezia who need to continue accumulate as many points as they can from their remaining 11 games of the league. However, Thiago Motta’s men do tend to play a fearless brand of football which has helped them stay competitive throughout the campaign.

And after managing just one win in their last five outings, the Liguria club needs to start putting together some W’s.

We predict a win for Juventus.

Juventus v Spezia betting tips: Juventus to win @ 2/9 with bet365