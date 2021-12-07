Juventus will be struggling hard to score all three points in the match against Malmo on Wednesday evening.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 22:45, Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Malmo Preview

Juventus won the last match against Genoa by 2-0. They successfully managed to get thirteen shots on target and five corners.

On the other hand, Malmo played the match with Halmstad which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Last but not the least, Juventus won the match against Malmo by 3-0.

Juventus vs Malmo Team News

Juventus will play without Danilo, Mattia De Sciglio, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie while Felix Beijmo, Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen are ruled out with injuries for Malmo.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Locatelli, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Dahlin; Nielsen, Ahmedhodzic, Brorsson; Berget, Christiansen, Innocent, Rakip, Olsson; Birmancevic, Colak

Juventus vs Malmo Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds of Juventus vs Malmo from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Juventus: 1/6

Draw: 6/1

Malmo: 18/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 27/50

Under: 18/11

Juventus vs Malmo Prediction

Juventus has won back-to-back games after facing two defeats. Meanwhile, Malmo might also pose a threat to the hosts.

The Serie A champions have yet to surrender a goal against the Swedish club, who have only managed to score one goal so far this season. Hence, football betting sites predict that the game is most likely to end with the hosts winning the game.

Prediction: Juventus to win the game at 1/6.

