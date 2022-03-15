Juventus v Villarreal live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

Juventus wary of Villarreal ability to get back into the thick of things as they prepare for the second leg in Turin.

Juventus v Villarreal preview

It was as if he had always played in Europe’s premier club competition. Dusan Vlhaovic needed only 32 seconds to open his Champions League account in a 1-1 draw with Villarreal at the Madrigal. The first leg in Spain ended in a 1-1 draw which means that Max Allegri’s side have all to play for in Turin.

The Bianconeri have been in fine form since the turn of the year and are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions. They might not be able to win back the Scudetto from Inter Milan this time around but the Old Lady is definitely back for good. The defense has started looking more stable and the frontline seems very balanced as well.

The Yellow Submarine on the other hand, have been sort of inconsistent in every competition they’ve featured in. After holding Juve to a draw, they thrashed Espanyol 5-0 before losing to Osasuna 1-0. And on Saturday, they barely scrapped past Celta Vigo.

Villarreal have made it to the last eight only two times in their history. However, they should take comfort in the fact that they have already defeated one Italian side in the tournament already (Atalanta). However, their form really needs to pick up if they’re to defy the Italian giants who are favorites to win.

Juventus v Villarreal team news

Juventus team news

Denis Zakaria is out injured alongside Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge. Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio featured in the win over Sampdoria at the weekend. Allegri is hopeful that Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini will be fit in time for the clash.

Adrien Rabiot was abysmal in the first leg and is likely to be benched.

Juventus predicted line-up

Szczesny; Danilo, Chiellini, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Pelligrini; Vlahovic, Morata

Villarreal team news

Veteran defender Raul Albiola was subbed during the win over Celta Vigo and might not be able to play the entire game. Paco Alcacer, Alberto Moreno and Ruben Pena are out injured. Unai Emery might also not be able to call upon the services of Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth and Etienne Capoue.

Villarreal predicted lineup

Rulli; Aurier, Mandi, Torres, Pedraza; Coquelin, Parejo; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma

