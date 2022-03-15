Juventus v Villarreal betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Juventus looking to seal place in the last eight as they take on Villarreal in Turin on Wednesday night.

Juventus v Villarreal betting tips and prediction

It was as if he had always played in Europe’s premier club competition. Dusan Vlhaovic needed only 32 seconds to open his Champions League account in a 1-1 draw with Villarreal at the Madrigal. The first leg in Spain ended in a 1-1 draw which means that Max Allegri’s side have all to play for in Turin.

The Bianconeri have been in fine form since the turn of the year and are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions. They might not be able to win back the Scudetto from Inter Milan this time around but the Old Lady is definitely back for good. The defense has started looking more stable and the frontline seems very balanced as well.

The Yellow Submarine on the other hand, have been sort of inconsistent in every competition they’ve featured in. After holding Juve to a draw, they thrashed Espanyol 5-0 before losing to Osasuna 1-0. And on Saturday, they barely scrapped past Celta Vigo.

Villarreal have made it to the last eight only two times in their history. However, they should take comfort in the fact that they have already defeated one Italian side in the tournament already (Atalanta). However, their form really needs to pick up if they’re to defy the Italian giants who are favorites to win.

Juventus v Villarreal betting tips: Juventus to win @ 19/20 with 888 Sport