Juventus v Spezia live stream: How to watch Juventus v Spezia for free

Spezia are desperate for points as they look to steer clear of the relegation zone.
Juventus v Spezia live stream
Juventus v Spezia preview
Both sides played a five-goal thriller in the reverse fixture back in September. At that time, Juve were stuck in a mid-table position. It looked as if the Bianconeri would miss out on Champions League football altogether.
However, following a strong January transfer window where they signed Dusan Vlahovic, the Old Lady is back. They’re in fairly decent form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five outings. But more importantly, they’ve also drawn three of these five games which gives the away side a chance to do something nice for themselves.
Relegation fears haven’t gone away just yet for Spezia who need to continue accumulate as many points as they can from their remaining 11 games of the league. However, Thiago Motta’s men do tend to play a fearless brand of football which has helped them stay competitive throughout the campaign.
And after managing just one win in their last five outings, the Liguria club needs to start putting together some W’s.
Spezia have had a decent season if you ask for us. They did well against Juve the last time out but Spezia might struggled against this Bianconeri side that is becoming more stable at the back.
We predict a win for Juventus.
Juventus v Spezia team news
Juventus team news
Denis Zakaria (Adductor problems), Alex Sandro (Calf Injury), Weston McKennie (Metatarsal Fracture), Federico Chiesa (Cruciate Ligament Rupture), Kaio Jorge (Patella rupture) are expected to miss out the encounter.
Juventus predicted line-up
Szczęsny, Bonucci, Danilo, de Ligt, Pellegrini, Cuadrado, Rabiot, Arthur, Locatelli, Kean & Vlahović
Spezia team news
Thiago Motta has no injury worries to report so we expect a strong Spezia line up for Sunday’s encounter.
Spezia predicted lineup
Provedel, Maggiore, Nikolaou, Bastoni, Ferrer, Erlić, Kiwior, Reca, Agudelo, Nzola & Verde
