The Justin Thomas odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees two-time winner and current champ at +2200. Can the man from Kentucky win a third golfing major?



Best Places To Bet On Justin Thomas



How To Bet On Justin Thomas PGA Championship Odds

The JUSTIN THOMAS odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +2200

Here’s how to claim these Justin Thomas PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

Join BetOnline

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Justin Thomas PGA Championship Odds

The world ranked number 13, Justin Thomas will certainly have his supporters at the PGA Championship this week – this is a major his one twice in the past.

He landed golfs second major of the season in 2017 and also 12 months ago in 2022 with a play-off win at Southern Hills, Oklahoma.

The former world number one is yet to trouble the judge this season with no wins from 10 and just a couple of 4th-10th finishes.

However, this is his major and the only of the four big golfing events he’s won.

He’ll be looking to follow-up Brooks Koepka’s ‘back-to-back’ wins in 2018 and 2019, and also join Tiger Woods (twice) as consecutive winners of this event.

Back JUSTIN THOMAS to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2200 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

RELATED: Justin Thomas Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘JT’ Worth Upward Of $50 Million

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like