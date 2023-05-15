The Justin Thomas odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees two-time winner and current champ at +2200. Can the man from Kentucky win a third golfing major?
How To Bet On Justin Thomas PGA Championship Odds
The JUSTIN THOMAS odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +2200
Here’s how to claim these Justin Thomas PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Justin Thomas PGA Championship Odds
The world ranked number 13, Justin Thomas will certainly have his supporters at the PGA Championship this week – this is a major his one twice in the past.
He landed golfs second major of the season in 2017 and also 12 months ago in 2022 with a play-off win at Southern Hills, Oklahoma.
The former world number one is yet to trouble the judge this season with no wins from 10 and just a couple of 4th-10th finishes.
However, this is his major and the only of the four big golfing events he’s won.
He’ll be looking to follow-up Brooks Koepka’s ‘back-to-back’ wins in 2018 and 2019, and also join Tiger Woods (twice) as consecutive winners of this event.
Back JUSTIN THOMAS to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2200 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
