The Justin Thomas odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the 2020 fourth in the top half of the betting – can the two-time major winner land his first green jacket? We’ll see how he performs when the tournament gets underway on Thursday.
Justin Thomas Masters Odds
The world ranked number 10, Justin Thomas will certainly have his supporters at the Masters this week.
Thomas is yet to be measured up for the green jacket, but he’s not been far away in past years.
He finished T8 twelve months ago with a score of -1, while his best finish to date came in 2020 when 4th after posting -12, which is a score that would have won 7 of the last 11 Masters!
JT has also grabbed some nice wins in recent seasons – having taken the 2020 WGC St Jude, the 2021 Players Championship and his second major last year – the PGA Championship back in May.
Yes, since that major win last year, Thomas has not been troubling the leaderboard much, but having been a regular in the top 10 rankings for the last 6 years, he’ll be keen to not drop out of that position with a big display at Augusta this week.
Back JUSTIN THOMAS to win the 2023 Masters at +2200 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
When Is The Masters 2023?
The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.
- ⛳️ Event: The Masters
- 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
- 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050
RELATED: Justin Thomas Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘JT’ Worth Upward Of $50 Million
2023 Masters Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Jon Rahm +1050
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Xander Schauffele +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)
2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Can the world number 2 break his Masters duck?
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting Spaniard a popular pick
- Jordan Spieth: 2015 winner is back for more
- Scottie Scheffler: Current champ hoping to retain his Masters title
- Justin Thomas: JT looking for first green jacket
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Tiger Woods: Five-time winner hoping to turn back the Masters clock
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 7 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: Two-time major winner eyes first green jacket
- Brooks Koepka: LIV golfer that is looking for his debut Masters win
- Dustin Johnson: 2020 Masters champion is back for more at Augusta
