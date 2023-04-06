Golf

Justin Thomas Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Two-Time Major Winner Land His First Green Jacket?

Author image
Andy Newton
4 min read
Twitter
Justin Thomas Golf
Justin Thomas Golf

The Justin Thomas odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the 2020 fourth in the top half of the betting – can the two-time major winner land his first green jacket? We’ll see how he performs when the tournament gets underway on Thursday.

Best Places To Bet On Justin Thomas

$1000 Welcome Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In The Masters Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For The Masters Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On Justin Thomas Masters Odds

The JUSTIN THOMAS odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +2200

Here’s how to claim these Justin Thomas Masters odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

  • Join BetOnline
  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Masters golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000
Click to bet on Justin Thomas at +2200

Justin Thomas Masters Odds

The world ranked number 10, Justin Thomas will certainly have his supporters at the Masters this week.

Thomas is yet to be measured up for the green jacket, but he’s not been far away in past years.

He finished T8 twelve months ago with a score of -1, while his best finish to date came in 2020 when 4th after posting -12, which is a score that would have won 7 of the last 11 Masters!

JT has also grabbed some nice wins in recent seasons – having taken the 2020 WGC St Jude, the 2021 Players Championship and his second major last year – the PGA Championship back in May.

Yes, since that major win last year, Thomas has not been troubling the leaderboard much, but having been a regular in the top 10 rankings for the last 6 years, he’ll be keen to not drop out of that position with a big display at Augusta this week.

Back JUSTIN THOMAS to win the 2023 Masters at +2200 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Justin Thomas Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘JT’ Worth Upward Of $50 Million

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Justin Thomas Golf
Golf

LATEST Justin Thomas Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Two-Time Major Winner Land His First Green Jacket?

Author image Andy Newton  •  3min
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can LIV Golfer Ruffle Some Feathers At Augusta?
Author image Andy Newton  •  2min

The Cameron Smith odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s third as a popular pick with the controversial Aussie LIV golfer looking to ruffle a few feathers at…

tony finau golf
Golf
Tony Finau Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Fan Favorite ‘Big Tone’ Fancied For First Major Triumph
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min

The Tony Finau odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the fan favorite American at +2800 odds to win his first major championship. Finau is one of the most consistent…

Masters Public Betting
Golf
The Masters Public Betting Figures Show Total Confidence in Scottie Scheffler to Retain His Crown
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  10min
Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Jordan Spieth Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Past Winner Looking For More Green Jacket Glory
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
Rory McIlroy Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The World Number 2 Break His Augusta Duck?
Author image Andy Newton  •  31min
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf
Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The 2022 Winner Retain His Green Jacket?
Author image Andy Newton  •  46min
Arrow to top