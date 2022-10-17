Justin Herbert vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers QB Justin Herbert could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Monday’s prop bet offerings.
Justin Herbert vs. Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Justin Herbert Over 9.5 rushing yards @ -110 with BetOnline
- Justin Herbert Over 35.5 passing attempts @ -110 with BetOnline
Justin Herbert vs. Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Justin Herbert Over 9.5 rushing yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Herbert has injured ribs, but last week he rushed for 13 yards against Cleveland, and he’s in the same situation tonight. Denver will throw the kitchen sink at Herbert, and the Broncos have 19 sacks through their first five games. The Chargers have done a good job keeping Herberts’ jersey clean, but I expect him to tuck the ball and run as he did against the Browns.
Justin Herbert vs. Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Justin Herbert Over 35.5 passing attempts @ -110 with BetOnline
Herbert has injured ribs, but that hasn’t prevented him from attempting at least 34 passing attempts over his last five games. If the Chargers are to win this game, it will be on Herberts’ arm, and I expect him to challenge a very solid Denver defense allowing a stingy 203 passing yards per game.
Justin Herbert vs. Broncos Prop Bet Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Denver Broncos
|+194
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-200