Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Dallas Cowboys

Olly Taliku
Justin Herbert

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Herbert vs the Cowboys.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds Vs Dallas Cowboys

  • Herbert to score 1st TD +2800
  • Herbert total passing yards – Over/Under 275.5 -110
  • Herbert total rushing yards – Over/Under 11.5 -110
  • Herbert total completions – Over/Under 25.5 -110
  • Herbert total attempts – Over/Under 36.5 -130
  • Herbert longest completion – Over/Under 37.5 yards -115
  • Herbert total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -110
  • Herbert over 1.5 passing TDs -145

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Herbert is averaging 276.5 passing yards per game in 2023
  • Herbert is averaging 13.8 rushing yards per game in 2023
  • Herbert passing yards over has hit in 2 of his first 4 games this season
  • Herbert is averaging 25.8 pass completions on 36.3 attempts this season
  • Herbert has 7 passing TDs so far this season

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
