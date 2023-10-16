Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Dallas Cowboys

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Herbert vs the Cowboys.
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds Vs Dallas Cowboys
- Herbert to score 1st TD +2800
- Herbert total passing yards – Over/Under 275.5 -110
- Herbert total rushing yards – Over/Under 11.5 -110
- Herbert total completions – Over/Under 25.5 -110
- Herbert total attempts – Over/Under 36.5 -130
- Herbert longest completion – Over/Under 37.5 yards -115
- Herbert total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -110
- Herbert over 1.5 passing TDs -145
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Herbert is averaging 276.5 passing yards per game in 2023
- Herbert is averaging 13.8 rushing yards per game in 2023
- Herbert passing yards over has hit in 2 of his first 4 games this season
- Herbert is averaging 25.8 pass completions on 36.3 attempts this season
- Herbert has 7 passing TDs so far this season
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.