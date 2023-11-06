The LA Chargers and New York Jets go head to head in Monday night football during week 9 action of the NFL season. See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as he goes up against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Justin Herbert Player Prop Picks vs New York Jets

Herbert to score first touchdown +2000

Herbert over 250.5 passing yards -110

Herbert longest completion over 35.5 yards -110

Justin Herbert Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +2000 with Bovada

The Chargers are looking to win back to back games in the NFL this week when they take on the New York Jets on Monday night, with Justin Herbert at the helm for Los Angeles in week 9.

The Jets are 4-3 this season but despite having a better record than the Chargers after nine weeks of the season, Los Angeles hold a slight advantage in the betting odds before the game.

Herbert has scored two rushing touchdowns for the Chargers this season and a price of +2000 for first touchdown scorer is a great offer for the Chargers signal caller, even if it does seem unlikely.

Justin Herbert Player Prop Pick 2: Herbert over 250.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Justin Herbert’s passing yard prop has been set at 250 yards for Monday night, which is certainly an achievable number for the Chargers star.

Herbert has been averaging 283 yards per game this season, so we certainly wouldn’t shy away from backing his passing yard prop this week at just 250 yards.

Last weekend Herbert threw for 299 passing yards against the Bears and having hit this line in each of his last four games, we are confident Herbert can impress yet again on Monday night.

Justin Herbert Player Prop Pick 3: Pickett longest completion over 35.5 yards -110 with Bovada

The final player prop that we are covering for Herbert on Monday night is for the quarterback’s longest completion to go for over 35 yards.

Herbert has had a longest throw of 39 and 60 yards in his past two NFL matches, so hitting 36 against a Jets side who may struggle on Monday may be no problem for the Los Angeles superstar.