Justin Herbert Player Prop Picks vs New York Jets

Olly Taliku
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert

The LA Chargers and New York Jets go head to head in Monday night football during week 9 action of the NFL season. See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as he goes up against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Justin Herbert Player Prop Picks vs New York Jets

  • Herbert to score first touchdown +2000
  • Herbert over 250.5 passing yards -110
  • Herbert longest completion over 35.5 yards -110
Justin Herbert Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +2000 with Bovada

The Chargers are looking to win back to back games in the NFL this week when they take on the New York Jets on Monday night, with Justin Herbert at the helm for Los Angeles in week 9.

The Jets are 4-3 this season but despite having a better record than the Chargers after nine weeks of the season, Los Angeles hold a slight advantage in the betting odds before the game.

Herbert has scored two rushing touchdowns for the Chargers this season and a price of +2000 for first touchdown scorer is a great offer for the Chargers signal caller, even if it  does seem unlikely.

Bet on Herbert first touchdown scorer (+2000)

Justin Herbert Player Prop Pick 2: Herbert over 250.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Justin Herbert’s passing yard prop has been set at 250 yards for Monday night, which is certainly an achievable number for the Chargers star.

Herbert has been averaging 283 yards per game this season, so we certainly wouldn’t shy away from backing his passing yard prop this week at just 250 yards.

Last weekend Herbert threw for 299 passing yards against the Bears and having hit this line in each of his last four games, we are confident Herbert can impress yet again on Monday night.

Bet on Herbert over 250.5 passing yards (-110)

Justin Herbert Player Prop Pick 3: Pickett longest completion over 35.5 yards -110 with Bovada

The final player prop that we are covering for Herbert on Monday night is for the quarterback’s longest completion to go for over 35 yards.

Herbert has had a longest throw of 39 and 60 yards in his past two NFL matches, so hitting 36 against a Jets side who may struggle on Monday may be no problem for the Los Angeles superstar.

Bet on Herbert longest completion over 35.5 yards (-110)

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top