Justin Gaethje Next Fight Odds: Who is the Next Opponent for New BMF Champion?

David Evans
The octagon dust has yet to settle from Justin Gaethje’s remarkable second-round takedown of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, and already speculation is surging about who he’ll face next. As the echoes of that second-round TKO fade, fans and pundits are already looking ahead. Who’s next for the newly crowned BMF champion? Gaethje himself has sent mixed signals, declaring an unwillingness for an immediate rematch with Poirier while remaining open to challenges. But who does our oddsmaker think will be Justin Gaethje’s next opponent?

After the head kick and back flip that sent the UFC world into meltdown, our in-house oddsmaker, here at SportsLens was furiously plugging numbers into his little machine.

The aim was to give us an idea of who Justin Gaethje’s next fight will be against after he exacted his revenge on Dustin Poirier. So, let’s take a quick a look at the odds, and who oddsmakers believe will be the next opponent for ‘The Highlight.’

Odds for Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje’s Next Fight

Potential Opponent Odds
Islam Makhachev +138
Dustin Poirier +350
Conor McGregor +500
Charles Oliveira +700
Beneil Dariush +700
Any other fighter +700

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Islam Makhachev Favorite to be Next Opponent for Justin Gaethje

Leading the pack is UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev with odds of +138. This Russian titan has been absent from the octagon but is set to return this Fall for a highly anticipated rematch with Charles Oliveira, the Brazilian he outmatched to claim the title in 2022.

Their showdown is eagerly awaited, as fans are curious if Oliveira’s impressive victory over Beneil Dariush this summer might sway the odds in his favor.

For Gaethje, the most probable scenario is a showdown with the victor of the Oliveira-Makhachev rematch and a chance to upgrade his BMF title to a UFC lightweight championship. However, an Oliveira triumph might not be an enticing prospect for Gaethje or UFC organizers, given Oliveira’s previous crushing defeat of Gaethje.

This could account for him being less likely, at +700, to be Gaethje’s next fight.

Poirier Trilogy or Conor McGregor Return?

Poirier, despite the fresh taste of defeat, remains a plausible contender. After all, their series stands equal at 1-1. But in the aftermath of their latest battle, Gaethje seemed unenthused about the idea of a trilogy fight. He confessed, “I would never deny him the opportunity just like he didn’t deny me the opportunity. But I don’t want it to be my next fight.”

Nonetheless, he is still second favorite at +350 to be the person standing across from Gaethje in the octagon next time out.

Enter the provocative figure of Conor McGregor, who, despite fluctuating fortunes, continues to generate excitement. Following Gaethje’s victory over Poirier, McGregor was quick to express his desire for a fight.

In a series of tweets, McGregor said he would “slap Justin around,” and proclaimed he was the “real BMF.”

Yet, Gaethje’s reservations about McGregor’s involvement with the UFC’s drug testing pool casts a shadow over this potential bout.

He said, “I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids. I’ve never taken steroids in my life, never will. I don’t want to fight someone that is cheating.”

McGregor is +500 to be Gaethje’s next opponent, which equates to roughly a 17 percent chance.

Former Training Partner Next Man Up?

Lurking in the wings is also Beneil Dariush. Despite a setback against Oliveira at UFC 289, Dariush is a fierce opponent who before that loss was on a winning streak of eight fights. Furthermore, his training history with Gaethje adds an intriguing layer to their potential face-off.

If Oliveira beats Makhachev, and nobody is keen on the rematch, this could be a potential path for Gaethje. At odds of +700, it certainly is not out of the question.

At this stage, the speculation is part of the excitement. Gaethje’s path forward is rich with potential, each prospective opponent offering a unique narrative thread and different challenges. It’s a mix that promises more thrilling bouts and unforgettable moments in the octagon.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
