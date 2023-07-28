Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier for the second time on July 29 at UFC 291 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the Arizona MMA king, Justin Gaethje. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Justin Gaethje Net Worth Estimated At $4 Million

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Justin Gaethje’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Justin Gaethje’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $4 million.

The 34-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of MMA. The MMA sensation has won 24 professional fights, including 19 big wins coming by way of knockout. Not only that, but he is one of the biggest entertainers and most recognisable names in the entire UFC.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $4 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Gaethje has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to further solidify his legacy as an elite lightweight fighter this weekend as he faces Dustin Poirier for the second time, looking to avenge his loss.

Since making his UFC debut back in 2017, ‘The Highlight’ has earned millions of dollars. More about Gaethje’s career earnings later in this article.

The Americans net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Justin Gaethje has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘The Highlight’ cementing himself as one of the most entertaining fighters on the entire UFC roster. He continues to be a huge draw in the UFC as well as providing superb entertaining and thrilling action for UFC fans all around the world.

Justin Gaethje Career Earnings

Ever since Justin Gaethje signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first UFC fight against Michael Johnson in The Ultimate Fight (TUF), ‘The Highlight’ was paid around $302,500.

Compare Gaethje’s UFC debut purse to his recent fights. For his UFC 155-pound clash last time out with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286, Gaethje reportedly pocketed around $520,000. This emphasizes just how big of a star the American is and how much of a draw he is to MMA fans all around the world.

The biggest purse of Justin Gaethje’s career to date in the UFC came in his UFC Lightweight Title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. The Arizona man pocketed somewhere in the region of $1,227,500 in total, taking into account his base salary, win bonus, sponsorship earnings, gate and his share of the pay-per-view (source: mmasalaries.com).

The second larger purse of Gaethje’s career came at UFC 249, against Tony Ferguson in their main event bout. Poirier reportedly earned a guaranteed base salary of $905,000. It is likely that Gaethje actually earned closer to $1.5m for the fight when you consider pay-per-view revenue, the gate and sponsorships.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Justin Gaethje has earned $5,992,500 (according to MMA Salaries). This puts ‘The Highlight’ right up there as one of the highest paid UFC fighters in recent years. Of course, this is nowhere near the likes of what Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Israel Adesanya or Jon Jones have earned in their career, but it’s still a lot of money!

Several other high caliber fights of Gaethje’s have earned him a fortune too in recent years. Given that he is a household name in MMA circles, it comes as absolutely no surprise to discover that the 1988-born MMA superstar was raking in some huge purses.

For example, Gaethje’s fight with Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 274 earned him in excess of $652,000. His fight with Michael Chandler back in November 2021 at UFC 268 also earned Gaethje around $556,000 in total.

More about Justin Gaethje’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Justin Gaethje UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Gaethje vs Fiziev – UFC 286 $520,000 Gaethje vs Oliveira – UFC 274 $652,000 Gaethje vs Chandler – UFC 268 $556,000 Gaethje vs Nurmagomedov – UFC 254 $1,227,500 Gaethje vs Ferguson – UFC 249 $905,000 Gaethje vs Cerrone – UFC Fight Night $315,000 Gaethje vs Barboza – UFC Fight Night $294,000 Gaethje vs Vick – UFC Fight Night $274,000 Gaethje vs Poirier – UFC Fight Night $163,500 Gaethje vs Alvarez – UFC 218 $165,000

All career earnings info per mmasalaries.com

Justin Gaethje Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Justin Gaethje has a net worth of $4 million and has earned just short of $6 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Justin Gaethje is endorsed by several huge global companies. The two-time UFC Lightweight Title challenger has teamed up with several companies like Gains in Bulk, Saratoga Casinos, Gladiators Unleashed, Bulge Clothing, and ONX Sport, who are just a few of his various sponsors.

It is unknown exactly how much these endorsement deals are worth, but it is sure to be big money for one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC roster.

Another huge earner for Justin Gaethje outside of the octagon is his own apparel brand – Violent 1. It is unknown exactly how much this brings ‘The Highlight’ in in revenue per annum, but it is estimated to be over $250,000 annually.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Gaethje’s net worth.

