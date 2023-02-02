American Football

Julian Love says Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is in for a “free ride” ahead of Super Bowl

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Twitter
nick sirianni
nick sirianni

New York Giants safety Julian Love made his feelings about the current Philadelphia head coach clear in an appearance on Good Morning Football this Thursday, saying Nick Sirianni is in for a ‘free ride’.

The Giants safety appeared on the Good Morning Football show on Thursday and although he initially avoided answering questions on Sirianni, Love eventually gave in and provided a blunt assessment of the current Eagles head coach job.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all. He’s in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team.”

Love saying that the Eagles HC is in for a free ride shows his clear lack of respect towards the Philadelphia coach, and means that the side taking on the Chiefs in this years Super Bowl could be coached by anyone with their talents.

It is more than understandable that Love has a huge respect for the Eagles side of this year, as the team beat the Giants three times this season, including in the Divisional Round where New York took a battering to Nick Sirianni’s side.

Despite what people such as Julian Love might have to say, Nick Sirianni will coach his first Super Bowl this season with the chance to become one of the youngest coaches to ever lift the Vince Lombardi if he can outwit the chiefs in February.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Tom Brady Fox
American Football

LATEST FOX Will Pay Tom Brady More as an Analyst Than He Made Across His 23-Year NFL Career

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Niners QB's
American Football
49ers to continue with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance in 2023 season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h

The 49ers have struggled with QB’s all season and have announced that breakthrough star Brock Purdy will lead the offence in 2023 with Trey Lance, while Jimmy Garoppolo is set to…

Super Bowl LVII Prize Money
American Football
Super Bowl LVII Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Do The Winners and Losers Receive?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  5h

It is only befitting that the winners of the biggest game in football should receive a sizeable reward, and this year’s Super Bowl prize money stands at its highest total…

Kellen Moore
American Football
New Chargers OC Kellen Moore Excited to work with Justin Herbert: “He has done such a phenomenal job”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  5h
Tom Brady
American Football
Social Media Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 1 2023
Trent Williams
American Football
Niners LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement following another “Grueling season”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 1 2023
Pro Bowl
American Football
Top 5 Pro Bowl Moments: Sean Taylor tackle tops the list
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 1 2023
Arrow to top