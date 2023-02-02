New York Giants safety Julian Love made his feelings about the current Philadelphia head coach clear in an appearance on Good Morning Football this Thursday, saying Nick Sirianni is in for a ‘free ride’.

The Giants safety appeared on the Good Morning Football show on Thursday and although he initially avoided answering questions on Sirianni, Love eventually gave in and provided a blunt assessment of the current Eagles head coach job.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all. He’s in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team.”

Love saying that the Eagles HC is in for a free ride shows his clear lack of respect towards the Philadelphia coach, and means that the side taking on the Chiefs in this years Super Bowl could be coached by anyone with their talents.

Julian Love deserves a contract extension just for shitting on Sirianni 😂pic.twitter.com/muSOILejxl — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) February 2, 2023

It is more than understandable that Love has a huge respect for the Eagles side of this year, as the team beat the Giants three times this season, including in the Divisional Round where New York took a battering to Nick Sirianni’s side.

Despite what people such as Julian Love might have to say, Nick Sirianni will coach his first Super Bowl this season with the chance to become one of the youngest coaches to ever lift the Vince Lombardi if he can outwit the chiefs in February.

