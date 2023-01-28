JuJu Smith-Schuster AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on JuJu Smith-Schuster for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Smith-Schuster vs the Bengals.

Smith-Schuster to score 1st TD +1200

Smith-Schuster total receiving yards – Over/Under 47.5

Smith-Schuster to score a TD +210

JuJu Smith-Schuster Prop Bet Stats Kit

Smith-Schuster is averaging 58.3 receiving yards per game

Smith-Schuster unders has hit in 7 of the last 10 games this season

Smith-Schuster has 3 receiving TDs this season

29 yards in divisional round win vs Jaguars

The average receiving yards line for Smith-Schuster this season was 47.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.