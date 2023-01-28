NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Joe Lyons
2 min read
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on JuJu Smith-Schuster for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Smith-Schuster vs the Bengals.

  • Smith-Schuster to score 1st TD +1200
  • Smith-Schuster total receiving yards – Over/Under 47.5
  • Smith-Schuster to score a TD +210

JuJu Smith-Schuster Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Smith-Schuster is averaging 58.3 receiving yards per game
  • Smith-Schuster unders has hit in 7 of the last 10 games this season
  • Smith-Schuster has 3 receiving TDs this season
  • 29 yards in divisional round win vs Jaguars
  • The average receiving yards line for Smith-Schuster this season was 47.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
