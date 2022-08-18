We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ANTHONY JOSHUA returns to Saudi Arabia for his second chance at career redemption as he looks overcome Oleksandr Usyk nearly a year after their first meeting which ended in defeat for the Brit. Usyk dominated the clash in London claiming AJ’s heavyweight titles by way of a unanimous points decision.

The Ukrainian was an 9/4 outsider when the fighters met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September but he shocked the home fans, outboxing Joshua by keeping him at range with his jab and winning on all three judges’ scorecards. AJ claims to have a new gameplan for the rematch but will it come to fruition on Saturday night or will his record show three defeats in five fights by the conclusion?

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk betting tip

Joshua vs Usyk Betting Tip: Check out our 15/2 tip on the rematch

Our excitment for this much awaited rematch is nearing boiling point and our tip for Joshua vs Usyk II is based on the contest being signifantly closer than the first meeting, which Usyk dominated behind his impeccable jab.

AJ was a man on a mission when he gained revenge over Andy Ruiz in their rematch dubbed the clash on the dunes. But it was clear to see the Mexican had been enjoying the fruits of his labours and was nowhere near his best.

That won’t be the case with ultraprofessional Usyk but similarly to that rematch this one looks likely to go the distance. Joshua will want the knock out and with a different team in his corner he will surely be more aggresive, whether he can land a knockout shout seems unlikely given Usyk’s defence and head movement.

With that in mind our tip is for Joshua vs Usyk II to be decided by a split decision at 15/2. Whether it’s the undefeated Usyk who maintains his record or Joshua who reclaims the belts atthe end of 12 rounds, it’s certainly plausable for one of the judges to see the contest differently from the other two.

Virgin bet is the best place to back Joshua vs Usyk II to finish as a split decision in their exact match outcome market at a healthy price of 15/2. A £20 bet on this outcome would pay out nicely at £150.

You can also take advantage of Virgin Bet’s generous welcome offer for new customers which includes £20 in free bets when you deposit just £10. So if you put your free £20 bet on plus the original £10 stake you would enjoy a massive £225 in returns if the bet wins.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk betting tip: Match outcome split decision @ 15/2 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

