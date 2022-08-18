Joshua vs Usyk Betting Tip: Check out our 15/2 tip on the rematch

Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News joshua vs usyk betting tip free 20 bet to use on our 15 2 rematch tip

Joshua vs Usyk Betting Tip: Free £20 bet to use on our 15/2 rematch tip

Updated

22 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Joshua Vs Usyk II £20 FREE BET with Virgin Bet

ANTHONY JOSHUA returns to Saudi Arabia for his second chance at career redemption as he looks overcome Oleksandr Usyk nearly a year after their first meeting which ended in defeat for the Brit. Usyk dominated the clash in London claiming AJ’s heavyweight titles by way of a unanimous points decision.

The Ukrainian was an 9/4 outsider when the fighters met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September but he shocked the home fans, outboxing Joshua by keeping him at range with his jab and winning on all three judges’ scorecards. AJ claims to have a new gameplan for the rematch but will it come to fruition on Saturday night or will his record show three defeats in five fights by the conclusion?

How to Claim the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Free Bet Offer?

Claiming the Virgin Bet Joshua vs Usyk II bonus offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then get 2 x £10 Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. 		Claim Offer

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk betting tip

Joshua vs Usyk Betting Tip: Check out our 15/2 tip on the rematch

Our excitment for this much awaited rematch is nearing boiling point and our tip for Joshua vs Usyk II is based on the contest being signifantly closer than the first meeting, which Usyk dominated behind his impeccable jab.

AJ was a man on a mission when he gained revenge over Andy Ruiz in their rematch dubbed the clash on the dunes. But it was clear to see the Mexican had been enjoying the fruits of his labours and was nowhere near his best.

That won’t be the case with ultraprofessional Usyk but similarly to that rematch this one looks likely to go the distance. Joshua will want the knock out and with a different team in his corner he will surely be more aggresive, whether he can land a knockout shout seems unlikely given Usyk’s defence and head movement.

With that in mind our tip is for Joshua vs Usyk II to be decided by a split decision at 15/2. Whether it’s the undefeated Usyk who maintains his record or Joshua who reclaims the belts atthe end of 12 rounds, it’s certainly plausable for one of the judges to see the contest differently from the other two.

Virgin bet is the best place to back Joshua vs Usyk II to finish as a split decision in their exact match outcome market at a healthy price of 15/2. A £20 bet on this outcome would pay out nicely at £150.

You can also take advantage of Virgin Bet’s generous welcome offer for new customers which includes £20 in free bets when you deposit just £10. So if you put your free £20 bet on plus the original £10 stake you would enjoy a massive £225 in returns if the bet wins.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk betting tip: Match outcome split decision @ 15/2 with Virgin Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. 		Claim Offer

Click below to claim these excellent boxing offers for the big fight which you can use to back our Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prediction and betting tips.

Best Boxing Free Bets

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Free Bet

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens