Joshua vs Franklin Undercard Betting Picks: Yafai vs Calleros, Wardley vs Coffie & Williams vs Wilson-Bent Predictions

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin headlines this weekend at the O2 Arena in London. Not only do we have a compelling main event here, but the undercard of this ‘New Dawn’ card is stellar. Read on to find out our betting picks and predictions from some of the undercard on April 1.

There are nine fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend, prior to the big one between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin.

Without further ado, here are our Joshua vs Franklin undercard predictions – including the Williams vs Wilson-Bent and Yafai vs Calleros fights.

Joshua vs Franklin Undercard Betting Picks & Predictions

Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros Prediction

Tokyo Olympic Gold Medallist Galal Yafai comes into this fight as a relatively heavy favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is undefeated and is fighting a lower level flyweight.

Backing him to win the fight by knockout is the most likely outcome according to the best boxing betting apps, and we think that will be the outcome here. Yafai has two knockouts in his three pro fights, including two early stoppages against credible opponents.

Calleros has only been stopped four times in his ten defeats, but he is getting on now in his career and looks to be on the decline. Yafai is set for a huge 18 months at flyweight, and a knockout win here will catapult him to the next level.

Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros Betting Pick: Galal Yafai to Win by KO/TKO @ -225 with BetOnline

Austin William vs River Wilson-Bent Prediction

Austin Williams is the heavy favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites to defeat River Wilson-Bent. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is 13-0 as a boxer and has won nine of these fights via stoppage.

Wilson-Bent is a tough cookie, but lost in two rounds to Hamzah Sheeraz recently. Williams is as big a puncher Sheeraz, if not even more hard-hitting. Wilson-Bent isn’t a huge puncher himself, so won’t have an equaliser to keep ‘Ammo’ on his toes.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘Ammo’ will secure his tenth stoppage win in his 14th pro bout and will win the fight within five rounds. Williams is a huge prospect in American boxing circles and will look to continue his rise on a huge platform on Saturday.

Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent Betting Pick: Austin Williams to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-5 @ +150 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Betting Picks From Other Joshua vs Franklin Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard, we have picked out three more betting picks that we think could win you some money this weekend.

First up, Britain’s Fabio Wardley faces American heavyweight Michael Polite Coffie. Wardley is an exciting British prospect, and has won all but one of his fights by stoppage. We can see him again winning inside the first half of the fight here against an opponent who has been stopped twice before and lost three of his last four fights.

Our second prediction is that Campbell Hatton will continue his unbeaten record against Louis Fielding this weekend. We can see the son of Ricky Hatton winning this fight on points after eight rounds of lightweight action.

Finally, light-heavyweight prospect John Hedges also features on the undercard, as he faces the tough Daniel Bocianski. Tommy Fury couldn’t stop Bocianski but did put him on the deck. Hedges has won five of his seven fights so far via decision, and we can see this outcome happening again on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard this weekend.

All odds below are priced with BetOnline:

  • Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie: Wardley to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-5 @ +125
  • Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding: Hatton to Win by Decision @ +110
  • John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski: Hedges to Win by Decision @ +150

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Undercard

The full list of the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros is the chief support with the WBC International Flyweight Title on the line. Eight more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘AJ’ and ‘989 Assassin’.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the O2 Arena on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Heavyweight 12
Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros Flyweight 10
Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie Heavyweight 10
Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent Middleweight 10
Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding Lightweight 8
Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker Super-Featherweight 8
John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski Light-Heavyweight 8
Ziyad Almaayouf vs TBA Super-Lightweight ?
Peyer Kadiru vs TBA Heavyweight ?
Juergen Uldedaj vs TBA Cruiserweight ?

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
  • 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

