In our latest exclusive odds for Leigh Wood’s next opponent, Josh Warrington has been priced as the 5/4 favorite to take on the current world featherweight champion in what could be a close rematch.

Two-time super-featherweight world champion Joe Cordina is 3/1 to take on Wood next

Currently inactive Hector Luis Garcia is 20/1 in our exclusive odds to come out of retirement and challenge for the featherweight title

Leigh Wood Next Opponent Odds

Josh Warrington 5/4

Joe Cordina 3/1

O’Shaquie Foster 6/1

Eduardo Hernandez 9/1

Emanuel Navarette 10/1

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov 1 6/1

Hector Luis Garcia 20/1

Edward Vazquez 20/1

Robson Conceicao 25/1

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley, said: “Leigh Wood managed to retain his world title at the weekend, with a seventh round stoppage against Josh Warrington ensuring that the 35-year-old held on to his featherweight belt after his first challenge.

“Both Leigh Wood and Eddie Hearn stated after the bout that Wood would next fight at the City Ground (Nottingham Forest’s stadium) next year, after the Premier League season has finished. Wood will also be moving up a division after his break.

“Josh Warrington said after the fight that he would be interested in a rematch for the world title in future, which is why he has been priced as the 5/4 favorite to take on Wood next in our exclusive odds. Warrington was on top in the fight over the weekend until he was knocked out, so a rematch for the world title certainly seems like the most interesting bout we could get.

“Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also name dropped Joe Cordina following the fight, with a potential bout against the world champion from Wales priced at just 3/1.”

