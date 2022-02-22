Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall predictions: Boxing betting tips and odds

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall is almost upon us as the two British super-lightweights throw down in Glasgow for all four world title belts.

The British rivals take centre stage in Scotland on Saturday night, in an enthralling bout between the best super-lightweight on the planet and one of the best fighters from the UK to not hold a world title.

Undisputed super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor believes he is far too good for Saturday’s opponent Jack Catterall. Meanwhile the Englishman believes he has what it takes to dethrone the Scot. All of this should make for intriguing showdown in front of a sold out Glasgow crowd.

Taylor is the overwhelming favourite for Saturday night’s Scotland vs England showdown, but don’t count Catterall out. He is more than capable of pulling off the upset.

Fight Info

Date: Saturday, 26th February

Ring Walks expected: 22:30 GMT, OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall prediction

This fight has been a long time in the making. It was originally called for last year when Taylor was just the IBF and WBA world champion, but now it is for all four belts. That is because the challenger decided to step aside in order for Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez to battle it out for all four belts, if he was guaranteed a shot at the winner.

Taylor got the job done back in May, becoming the undisputed king at 140-pounds. The Scot duly obliged to and here we are. Catterall has his shot, but this time it’s for all four super-lightweight belts, rather than just half of them.

The fight itself is an intriguing one. Going off the bookmakers odds, you’d think that Jack Catterall has absolutely no chance, which isn’t true at all. The Englishman is a superb fighter in his own right, with notable wins over the likes of Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Joe Hughes and Tyrone Nurse.

As far as the bookies are concerned, it is a foregone conclusion that Taylor wins and more than likely wins it inside the distance. However, we don’t necessarily think that will be the case.

Yes, Taylor is rightfully the favourite and should win. Yes, he has some incredible names on his record. For sure, he is the number one in the division. But no, Catterall will not be an easy fight.

Jack Catterall is a slick southpaw who will cause Taylor problem, especially early on. It is a big ask for him to win the fight, especially in his opponents back yard, but it certainly isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

We can see the fight being cagey to start, with both men nicking a few rounds each. Taylor should have too much for Catterall, but whether he stops him remains to be seen. A points victory for Josh Taylor looks like a good bet for us.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall prediction: Taylor to win on points @ 13/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall betting tips

Josh Taylor is a complete superstar. Arguably the best boxer we have from Britain, perhaps outside of the heavyweight division.

That makes the task for Jack Catterall all the more difficult on Saturday night. ‘El Gato’ will be going into the champions back yard, fighting in front of a 99% Scottish crowd. The environment will be hostile for the challenger.

It’s whether Catterall rises to the occasion, or folds under the pressure. However, the same can be said for Taylor himself. This is his first fight in front of his hometown crowd since May 2019, when he defeated Ivan Baranchyk in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final.

‘The Tartan Tornado’ could feel the pressure, performing in front of his home fans and wanting to put a performance on for them. Could this be too much pressure for the champion, or will be brush it off and put in another eye-catching performance?

Although we think Jack Catterall will see the final bell, we think that it is highly likely that he may touch the canvas at some point in the fight. Taylor hits incredibly hard, knocking out 13 of his 17 opponents so we think he may well catch Catterall at some point and put him down.

It’s whether or not Catterall rises again, which we think he will. But Catterall to get knocked down looks a good bet to us.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall betting tip: Catterall to be knocked down @ SP with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall best bet

With Josh Taylor being a resounding favourite at a price of around 1/20, it is difficult to find bets with extreme value for this fight. That is unless you gamble on the challenger to dethrone the king, which may well happen.

However, we do think the fight is likely to go the full 12 rounds. Many factors including Catterall’s slick movement and punch evasion, as well as not knowing how to lose, point towards him hearing the final bell.

Although as mentioned we think Catterall may have to get up off the deck, we think he will do so and believe it is likely this fight goes to the judges scorecards.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall best bet: Fight to go the distance @ 6/5 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.