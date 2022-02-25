Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall betting offers and free bets for boxing

JOSH TAYLOR and Jack Catterall finally face off for all four belts in the super-lightweight division. Saturday night cannot come quick enough and we have some incredible betting offers available for you.
It’s undefeated against undefeated. Champion vs challenger. Scotland vs England. What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in Glasgow.
There has been a slightly spikey atmosphere between the pair, with both men oozing confidence again of Saturday’s showdown at the OVO Hydro Arena. Will Taylor retain his belts or will Catterall rip them from him?
When is Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall?
Date: Saturday, 26th February
Ring Walks expected: 22:30 GMT, OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall TV channel and live stream
TV channel: Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app.
Tale of the Tape
Josh Taylor record and bio:
- Nationality: Scottish
- Date of Birth: January 2, 1991 (31-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 10″
- Reach: 69 1/2″
- Total Fights: 18
- Record: 18-0 (13 KOs)
Jack Catterall record and bio:
- Nationality: English
- Date of Birth: July 1, 1993 (28-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 7″
- Reach: 66″
- Total Fights: 26
- Record: 26-0 (13 KOs)
