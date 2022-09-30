Josh Allen Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Baltimore Ravens With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Ahead of an intriguing battle between two of the league’s finest quarterbacks as the Buffalo Bills travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens, we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks.
Josh Allen vs Baltimore Ravens Player Props Betting Tips
- Josh Allen over 37.5 Passing Attempts @ -115 with BetOnline
- Josh Allen 282.5 Passing Yards @ -125 with BetOnline
Josh Allen vs Baltimore Ravens Tip 1: Josh Allen over 38.5 Passing Attempts @ -115 with BetOnline
The Ravens have the NFL’s worst pass defense this season, giving up 353.3 yards per game through the air. In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are 13th in the league, giving up 104.7 yards per game.
Those stats mean Josh Allen is going to throw the ball downfield plenty. Against Miami he attempted no less than 63 passes of which he completed 42. Baltimore managed to sack Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa just once, so Allen should have a bunch of time to find his receivers.
The line looks too low at 38.5 so get on board the Allen train.
Josh Allen vs Baltimore Ravens Tip 2: Josh Allen over 282.5 Passing Yards @ -125 with BetOnline
Josh Allen is a fantasy football player’s dream and he looks like being your ticket to som ehefty profit this week against Baltimore too.
Compared to his 282.5-yard prop bet total for this matchup, Allen is passing for more yards per game this season (338.0) which is good news for you the bettor if you take our overs tip.
In each of his three games this season, Allen has passed for more than 285.5 yards and his passing yards average (338.0) is higher than his average prop total this year (272.5) by 65.5 yards. Buffalo’s star QB has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in each of his three opportunities this year.
