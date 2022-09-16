We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are currently the Super Bowl favorites and rightfully so. This team is as legit as they come and there’s a real opportunity that they are going to be able to win it all this season. Factoring in that Josh Allen is also an MVP candidate, the Bills truly have everything that an NFL team could be looking for at the moment.

Although Buffalo is confident about what they’re going to be able to do this season, Josh Allen spoke briefly about the biggest thing that he needs to do in order for his squad to win a Super Bowl this season.

“I think I can be better in that aspect. But given the circumstances of what it was, understanding the flow of the game — I do things sometimes that are necessary in my eyes to help our team win a football game. That’s all it is. But at the end of the day, availability is the best ability. So, just understanding that and getting down and not taking too many hits — that’s year-in and year-out,” Allen said during his press conference, via The Spun.

This is a great quote from Josh Allen here and it’s something that every professional sports fan and media member has to realize. When thinking about a team that’s going to win the Super Bowl, World Series, or any other championship in any professional sport, we must always factor in that the best ability is availability. Allen has been fortunate to stay healthy throughout the past couple of seasons and everybody who’s a fan of football is hoping that will continue to be the case this season.

The reason he made this comment is because he likes to run the football quite a bit. It’s what makes him one of the best quarterbacks that this game has seen in the past few decades. He can beat you in the air any way he wants and he can also run on you at any given moment. He’s not going to stop running by any means, but he has to realize that he might need to take it down a notch in order to stay healthy for the whole season.