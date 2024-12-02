Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East with a win on SNF in Week 13

The 2024 season was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Buffalo Bills. This previous offseason, the team lost six of their eight captains from the 2023 season. Buffalo had a ton of turnover on their roster but the team hasn’t taken a step back whatsoever.

With a 35-10 win at home vs. the 49ers on SNF in Week 13, the Bills are 10-2. That is the second-best record in the AFC. On top of a dominant performance on SNF, Buffalo clinched another AFC East division title. Their fifth in a row. Josh Allen continues to lead the Bills and has his team playing at a high level at the start of December. With five games left in the season, Buffalo is fighting for the best possible seeding in the 2024 playoffs.

Buffalo is the first team to clinch a division title in 2024 after a 35-10 win in Week 13



Josh Allen and the Bills were not expected to be a bottom-of-the-barrel team in 2024. However, many analysts did believe Buffalo would take a small step back this season. The Bills lost important pieces to their roster like Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Mitch Morse, Jordan Pyer, and Micah Hyde. Despite losing veteran players, the Bills still had the foundation of a championship team and have filled in the gaps. Buffalo is on a seven-game win streak after a 35-10 routing of the 49ers on Sunday night.

The Bills’ MVP candidate QB had three touchdowns against the 49ers. Allen had a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown on Sunday night. With that dominant outing, Allen is the betting favorite at (-210) to win NFL MVP in 2024. There are still five games left this season and a lot can happen between then. Regardless, the Bills have clinched the division in Week 13 and are the second team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot. Kansas City has also secured an AFC playoff spot in 2024. Josh Allen and the Bills are on the road in Week 14 to face the Los Angeles Rams.