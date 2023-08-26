Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis returns for a fifth season with the program this year and holds +1100 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Jordan Travis holds second-best odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy

Travis is gearing up for a huge season at QB for Florida State and is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, boasting the second-best odds in the betting behind USC’s reigning winner Caleb Williams.

The 23-year-old transferred to Florida State football from Louisville in 2019 but he didn’t begin to make serious waves within the college sphere until a breakout season in 2022.

He started all 13 games, completing 64% of his passes for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns with just five interceptions. A highly-skilled thrower of the ball, he also proved to be a dynamic runner and added 417 yards and seven TDs on the ground.

FSU are ranked as the eighth-best team in college football this year by AP and last year’s 10-win season was the school’s first since 2016, coming after four straight losing campaigns.

The number eight ranking is Florida State’s highest since 2016 and Travis looks poised to have a groundbreaking year six and build on last season’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

He has shown superb resilience across his career, going through four head coaches and five offensive coordinators to prove he can adapt and grow in the toughest of scenarios.

Only four other Seminoles have accounted for 3,000 total yards and 30 TDs in a season and his Cheez-It Bowl performance has been surpassed by only four players in bowl games (400 passing, 50 rushing yards) since the turn of the century.

Caleb Williams is the only player graded higher than Travis in 2022 among Power Five Quarterbacks. Travis was also the only signal-caller in the country who placed in the top 15 in both big-time throw rate (10th) and turnover-worthy play rate (12th) in 2022.