The Jordan Spieth odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the world number 10 at +3000 as he goes in search of his fourth golfing major.



Best Places To Bet On Jordan Spieth



How To Bet On Jordan Spieth PGA Championship Odds

The JORDAN SPIETH odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +3000

Jordan Spieth PGA Championship Odds



Jordan Spieth has won three majors over the years – the Masters, US Open and Open but so far the PGA Championship has eluded him, with his best finish being second in 2015.

Spieth is back to try and break his duck this week in the second golfing major of the year and many feel the world number 10 is priced to go well by the best US sportsbooks.

So far this season Spieth has played in 12 events and despite not winning in 2023 has recorded a second in the RBS Heritage and was tied third in the Valspar Championship and finished a decent fourth in the Masters last month at Augusta.

Back JORDAN SPIETH to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +3000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

