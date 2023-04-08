The Jordan Spieth odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the 2015 champion in the top five in the betting with many punters feeling he can add another green jacket to his CV in search of a second title.



The JORDAN SPIETH odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +750

Jordan Spieth Masters Odds



Jordan Spieth had a Masters to forget last year (cut), but let’s remember he’s a past green jacket champion (2015) so knows how to get the job done in this first major of the season.

He’s also posted two silver medals at the Masters (2014 and 2016) – sandwiched between his win – while since 2014 has managed five ‘top three’ finishes, which gives him a superb overall Augusta record.

Since that 2015 win, he’s slipped back to number 16 in the world rankings after a drop-off in form in recent years, but many feel he’s back on the up.

Spieth took the 2021 Valero Texas Open and more recently the RBC Heritage last April.

The American has also shown a good level of form during the early part of this year – being in the mix in most of the events he’s played.

His putting has been the one area that’s not quite back to where it was – but if Spieth can get the ‘wand’ working on the dancefloor at a course we know he loves, then he’s surely in with a shout of being presented with his second green jacket on Sunday.

Oh, and Spieth seems to like playing around Easter – in 2021 and 2022 he won a tournament on the PGA tour on Easter Sunday!

Back JORDAN SPIETH to win the 2023 Masters at +1800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

