Jordan Love Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Jordan Love Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

Love to score 1st TD +2000

Love total passing yards – Over/Under 229.5 -110

Love total rushing yards – Over/Under 17.5 -110

Love total completions – Over/Under 19.5 -115

Love total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130

Love longest completion – Over/Under 34.5 yards -115

Love total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -135

Love over 1.5 passing TDs +150

Jordan Love Prop Bet Stats Kit

Love is averaging 218.3 passing yards per game in 2023

Love is averaging 24.7 rushing yards per game in 2023

Love passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season

Love rushing yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season

Love has 7 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD so far this season

The average passing yards line for Jones this season is 229.5

The average rushing yards line for Jones this season is 16.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

