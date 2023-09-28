Jordan Love Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Jordan Love for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Love vs the Lions.
Jordan Love Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions
- Love to score 1st TD +2000
- Love total passing yards – Over/Under 229.5 -110
- Love total rushing yards – Over/Under 17.5 -110
- Love total completions – Over/Under 19.5 -115
- Love total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130
- Love longest completion – Over/Under 34.5 yards -115
- Love total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -135
- Love over 1.5 passing TDs +150
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
Jordan Love Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Love is averaging 218.3 passing yards per game in 2023
- Love is averaging 24.7 rushing yards per game in 2023
- Love passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
- Love rushing yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
- Love has 7 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD so far this season
- The average passing yards line for Jones this season is 229.5
- The average rushing yards line for Jones this season is 16.5
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.