On recent form, not many quarterbacks in the NFL can talk to Jordan Love and ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ divisional round clash with the San Francisco 49ers, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Packers quarterback.

Jordan Love Divisional Round Player Prop Picks

Love over 251.5 passing yards (-110)

Love under 0.5 interceptions (+145)

Love over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-140)

Jordan Love Player Prop Pick 1: Over 251.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Over the last few months in the NFL, there are only a handful of quarterbacks who can say they’ve been outplaying Jordan Love. This year, he’s averaging 244.6 passing yards per game – but filtered down to the last ten games, that turns into 270 a game.

After dropping to 6-8 in Week 15, the Packers haven’t looked back. Love is playing like one of the league’s best in his position and we’ll happily take the over on this line at 251.5 on Saturday in the Bay Area.

Jordan Love Player Prop Pick 2: Under 0.5 interceptions (+145 with BetOnline)

Through the first half of the season, Love was among the league leaders in most interceptions thrown. However, in the last ten games – he’s protecting the football better than we’ve ever seen in his career before.

In his last nine games, Love has thrown one interception compared to 21 touchdown passes. He hasn’t been picked off in over a month, displaying the huge improvements and strides Love has taken in his starting role.

+145 with the best NFL sportsbooks for Love to go turnover-free in Saturday’s divisional round clash looks a bet worth placing.

Jordan Love Player Prop Pick 3: Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-140 with BetOnline)

Love has become a machine in this department this year. Across the NFL’s regular season, only one quarterback finished with more passing touchdowns than Love (32) – with Dak Prescott tallying 36.

As mentioned above, the 25-year-old as one interception and 21 touchdown passes in his last nine games. These are seriously impressive numbers for a quarterback in his first year as a starter.

Last week he became the first quarterback in league history with a perfect passer rating in his playoff debut, leading the Packers to also become the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game.