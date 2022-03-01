Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen: Premier League Darts Live Stream, Start Time, Odds

PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS returns for night four in Exeter with another hotly anticipated quarter-final line-up, including Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen which you can stream live by following our step-by-step guide.

How to watch Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen

Betting Sites that live stream Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen H2H odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jonny Clayton 4/5 Michael van Gerwen 1/1

In the last five years of meetings between these two players, Michael van Gerwen has been overshadowed Jonny Clayton, although prior to that the Dutchman was in charge. Clayton won the most recent meeting 6-4 in Liverpool and also came out on top by 11 legs to 6 in the World Series Finals last October. In fact MvG has only emerged with the win once from the last five times he has stepped on to the oche with Clayton as his opponent. The wise money looks likely to be on the Welshman in Exeter.

When does Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen start?

Clayton and Van Gerwen is the first of the four quarter-finals and starts at 7.15pm (GMT)

Where does Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen take place?

The Ferret and Mighty Mike will face off at the Westpoint Arena in Exeter.