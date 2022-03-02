Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen predictions: Premier League darts betting tips and odds

It’s week four of Premier League Darts, and this intriguing quarter-final sees Jonny Clayton going up against five-time champion Michael van Gerwen in Exeter.

Defending champion Jonny Clayton looks the man to beat once again in this year’s new look edition of the Premier League. Michael van Gerwen is perhaps finally beginning to recapture his form but has some ground to make up on the top three.

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen prediction

The bookies have Clayton locked in as favourite for this match-up but not by the margin you might expect given his outstanding recent results. They are giving odds of 4/5 that the Welshman will triumph. When current form is taken into account, it seems like good value – although you can never write off Van Gerwen.

Clayton has come out on top in the last three meetings between these two heavyweights of the sport. He chalked up a 6-4 win over the Dutchman in Premier League week two in Liverpool, following on from a comprehensive 11-6 victory in the World Series Finals. Based on recent results between the duo the handicap market looks tempting.

While 4/5 looks solid value for a straight Clayton win, 11/8 for him to win by two clear legs looks better. He did it last time out and seems more motivated than Van Gerwen does at the moment.

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen: Jonny Clayton -1.5 to beat Michael van Gerwen @ 11/8 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen betting tips

Looking for another Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen tip? If so, we’ve got another one for you below.

This time, we’re going to take a look at the market on most 180s – a market that can be unpredictable, but also sometimes has decent odds.

When it comes to maximums so far in this tournament, Clayton has 20, while Van Gerwen is behind with 15. However, this only tells half a story, as the Welshman has played seven matches compared to his competitor’s five, so his lead is not unexpected. In fact MvG hits 180s more often on average than his opponent.

The bookies fancy Clayton to notch up the most 180s in the match, but we think there’s a great opportunity here. Mighty Mike tends to get on a roll. One maximum can quickly bring another and another, leading me to think that Clayton could sneak in and hit more maximums than his opponent.

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen tip: Michael van Gerwen to hit most 180s @ 6/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen match odds

Clayton to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Van Gerwen to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

